Time is not right for policy rate reduction, BOT governor says

Reducing the policy rate will not help solve the current economic problems being faced by Thailand, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said, adding that the current rate of 2.5% set by the BOT’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was suited to the present situation.

The governor was speaking at a meet-the-press event on Thursday at the Bank of Thailand Learning Centre in Bangkok, the first time in several months he has given an interview to the press.

One of the most asked questions is why the BOT still has not reduced the policy rate, despite the government and the finance ministry urging it to do so on several occasions, saying that such a move would help stimulate the economy.

At the last MPC meeting in June, the committee voted 6 to 1 to maintain the policy rate of 2.5% amid concerns from both government and private sectors.

“The current rate of 2.5% is already suitable and in line with our estimates on the situation ahead,” said Sethaput. “However, if key factors change in the future, the BOT is ready to adapt to the situation and would promptly revise the policy rate.”

Sethaput added that considering the policy rate requires detailed deliberation of all aspects as well as the impacts on all sectors. The MPC needs to closely monitor the economic situation both domestically and overseas, as its decision will affect the Thai economy in the long term and not just in the immediate future, he said.