Thai retail giants plan major expansion of outlets nationwide

Meanwhile, Big C has plans to open around 200 Big C Mini branches this year, adding to the existing 1,500 branches.

Each branch will be 60-100 square metres in area, the operator said, adding that these branches would play an important role in penetrating the retail market.

Big C plans to boost the potential of local retail stores nationwide with technology and renovation. About 6,000 local operators have partnered with the company, it added.