Amid signs of economic recovery, MPC retains Thailand’s key policy rate

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) voted on Wednesday to retain the policy interest rate at 2.5% per annum as it sees the Thai economy on a recovery track.

MPC secretary-general Piti Disyatat said the committee voted 6:1 to retain the current policy interest rate of 2.5%.

Piti said one member wanted the rate to be lowered by 25 basis points amid worries about Thailand’s economic growth dropping due to structural issues. The lone member also believed that the interest rate reduction would help ease some burden of debtors.