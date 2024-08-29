Tourism damage from Thai floods nears 500 million baht

“The ministry is monitoring flooding in many areas, especially Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit,” Sermsak said on Thursday.
The severe floods have reduced the number of visitors by 57,092, leading to a decline in tourism spending of around 200 million, he said. The livelihoods of 628 tourism workers have also been affected.
Floods and landslides have caused some tourist attractions to close temporarily.
Sermsak said the ministry and Tourism Authority of Thailand have prepared a tourism restoration plan in the flood-affected provinces. The recovery strategy includes special privileges offered by participating airlines, hotels and restaurants, along with tourism promotion campaigns to lure visitors back to the region.
The campaigns will highlight events like the Amazing Nan Marathon, Wet Series Music Festival 2024 in Chiang Rai, and an art and culture exhibition in Phrae.
“The government has also implemented urgent measures to help flood-hit businesses through state banks,” Sermsak added. “These include debt payment suspension and low-interest loans for recovery.”