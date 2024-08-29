Tourism damage from Thai floods nears 500 million baht

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2024

Caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit reports that ongoing flooding in the North of Thailand has caused significant damage to the tourism sector, amounting to around 491 million baht.

“The ministry is monitoring flooding in many areas, especially Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit,” Sermsak said on Thursday.

The severe floods have reduced the number of visitors by 57,092, leading to a decline in tourism spending of around 200 million, he said. The livelihoods of 628 tourism workers have also been affected.

Floods and landslides have caused some tourist attractions to close temporarily.

Caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit

Sermsak said the ministry and Tourism Authority of Thailand have prepared a tourism restoration plan in the flood-affected provinces. The recovery strategy includes special privileges offered by participating airlines, hotels and restaurants, along with tourism promotion campaigns to lure visitors back to the region.

The campaigns will highlight events like the Amazing Nan Marathon, Wet Series Music Festival 2024 in Chiang Rai, and an art and culture exhibition in Phrae.

Tourism damage from Thai floods nears 500 million baht

“The government has also implemented urgent measures to help flood-hit businesses through state banks,” Sermsak added. “These include debt payment suspension and low-interest loans for recovery.”

 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy