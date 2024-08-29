Tourism damage from Thai floods nears 500 million baht

“The ministry is monitoring flooding in many areas, especially Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai and Uttaradit,” Sermsak said on Thursday.

The severe floods have reduced the number of visitors by 57,092, leading to a decline in tourism spending of around 200 million, he said. The livelihoods of 628 tourism workers have also been affected.

Floods and landslides have caused some tourist attractions to close temporarily.