Government asked to develop Thai aviation industry

The demand for pilots rose pre-Covid, with many airlines, especially those in the Middle East, offering high salaries. That all changed when the pandemic hit and the commercial aviation industry was forced to reduce business size and fleets, leading to pilots being laid off.
While airlines have initiated rehabilitation plans post-pandemic, the demand for aircraft and pilot supply has yet to reach previous levels.
Wet lease impact on aviation
Association president Teerawat Angkasakulkiat said an airline in Thailand had asked the Labour Ministry to allow temporary employment of foreign pilots under the “wet lease” arrangement to operate domestic flights.
A wet lease is a leasing arrangement whereby one airline provides an aircraft, complete crew, maintenance and insurance to another airline.
Teerawat pointed out that this move was against the labour laws, which stipulate that pilot is a reserved occupation for Thai people.
Thailand could be at risk of a red flag from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as the country is not allowed to employ foreign pilots under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, he pointed out.
“The association would like to ask relevant government agencies to consider the wet lease benefits on people, such as cheaper flight tickets,” he said, adding that market mechanisms often make ticket prices volatile.
He warned that the wet lease arrangement would impact the aviation industry in the long term rather than stimulating tourism.
“Although airlines are facing aircraft shortages, the association believes that a dry lease arrangement for an aircraft only would be the best option for Thailand,” he said.
Teerawat said airlines can employ domestic pilots instead of foreigners. As many as 1,736 pilots were laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that more than 2,000 graduates from aviation academies have yet to be employed.
“Currently, 3,000 Thai pilots have taken real flight operations, which are sufficient for the existing aircraft,” he said, adding that Thailand would face a pilot shortage in the next four to five years.
Pilot production model
Teerawat went on to ask the government to tackle the Pay to Fly pilot production model, in which registrants are required to spend over 6 million baht per person to become airline pilots.
The spending includes 3 million baht for the training course, and another 3 million baht for type rating certification, he explained.
He pointed out that this pilot production model prevents people from entering the aviation industry and affects the quality of pilots.
The association also wants the government to tackle the Pay to Fly pilot production model to prevent impacts on public safety in the future, adding that governments in many countries are aware of this issue.
He said some airlines had allocated funds for training pilots before repaying their debts with financial institutions. The association understands that airlines cannot offer funds for all pilots amid intense business competition.
Some of Thailand’s civil aviation regulations should also be adjusted, particularly the pilot licence extension requirement of medical certificates for retired pilots who have become flight instructors.
These retirees mostly train people in flight simulators so this exemption would increase the number of flight instructors.