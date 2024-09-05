Government asked to develop Thai aviation industry

The demand for pilots rose pre-Covid, with many airlines, especially those in the Middle East, offering high salaries. That all changed when the pandemic hit and the commercial aviation industry was forced to reduce business size and fleets, leading to pilots being laid off.

While airlines have initiated rehabilitation plans post-pandemic, the demand for aircraft and pilot supply has yet to reach previous levels.

Wet lease impact on aviation

Association president Teerawat Angkasakulkiat said an airline in Thailand had asked the Labour Ministry to allow temporary employment of foreign pilots under the “wet lease” arrangement to operate domestic flights.

A wet lease is a leasing arrangement whereby one airline provides an aircraft, complete crew, maintenance and insurance to another airline.

Teerawat pointed out that this move was against the labour laws, which stipulate that pilot is a reserved occupation for Thai people.

Thailand could be at risk of a red flag from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) as the country is not allowed to employ foreign pilots under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, he pointed out.