Phuket tourism benefiting from influx of foreign travellers





Martinez said an influx of foreign tourists benefited hotel operations with an occupancy rate of 84%, up 3% year on year and 2% compared with the pre-pandemic period.

“The occupancy rate exceeded 90% in January and February, before declining to 74-75% in May and June,” he explained.

He said the average room rate has reached a new high at 6,837 baht, up 32% year on year and 64% compared with the pre-pandemic period. This increase was thanks to the growth of luxury hotels, he said.

He expects the opening of new five hotels with 1,117 rooms will benefit Phuket tourism in the remainder of this year, adding that the province currently has 44,838 rooms.

Martinez believes that a weakening baht, aviation recovery and the free visa policy will attract more foreign travellers to Phuket in the remainder of this year, especially in the fourth quarter.

He expects foreign arrivals in the island province to increase further on geopolitical tensions, especially Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Phuket is expected to welcome 2.5 million to 2.7 million foreign tourists in the second half of this year,” he said, adding that the influx of foreign tourists will benefit hotel occupancy rates.

He also hopes that the hotel average room rate will increase gradually in the second half based on foreign currency exchange.

Despite the positive view over Phuket tourism, Martinez warned that rising land prices and operation costs driven by higher interest rates and inflation would obstruct the development of new hotels, resulting in impacts on hotel occupancy rates.