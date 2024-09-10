Thai baht opens slightly stronger, but weakness looms

The Thai baht opened on Tuesday (September 10) at 33.90 baht per dollar, strengthening slightly from Monday’s closing at 33.96 baht per dollar.

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krungthai Global Markets, said the baht still had the potential to drop.

However, he said, this depreciation will take place gradually, though confidence will weaken if the currency breaks through the resistance zone of 34 baht to the dollar.