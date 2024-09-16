Damage to the economy from flooding could reach 27 billion baht

Kriengkrai went on to say that 60 FTI members in Chiang Rai have been affected by the floods, including damage to factories, machines, cars and office equipment.

The FTI Chiang Rai office has been ordered to evaluate flood damage, so measures to compensate for the damage can be launched this week, he said.

He added that FTI members who produce consumer items have been asked to increase production capacity to meet the demand of people amid the flood crisis.