Cash handout will give retail sector temporary boost

Industry experts predict the initiative will stimulate consumption and increase spending by 10-15% this year. However, concerns have been raised about the possibility of recipients spending the money on non-essential items.

The government began distributing the payments on September 25, with 14.55 million state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities receiving funds first. The rollout is expected to continue until Monday (September 30), gradually covering all eligible groups.

Somchai Pornrattanacharoen, honorary adviser to the Thai Wholesale and Retail Trade Association, reported a noticeable uptick in activity across Thai stores on the first day of the scheme. However, he noted that local shops had not yet seen a significant increase in purchases.

“Some vulnerable groups may need to use the money for essential personal expenses, to address debt issues, or to buy necessary household goods. There are concerns that some might spend on non-essential items,” he said.

He estimates that retail sales in the fourth quarter may remain stable compared to the previous quarter.