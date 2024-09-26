Majority of Thais don’t intend to go off meat during annual vegetarian festival

Thanawat Polvichai, advisory chairman of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, revealed that a survey of 1,250 respondents indicated a projected festival spending of around 42.2 billion baht, a 5.2% increase over the previous year, despite a prior cash flow of 40.1 billion baht.

Notably, 66% of those surveyed stated they would not go on a vegetarian diet, citing high costs, poor taste, and a struggling economy, while 34% planned to eat vegetarian meals for merit-making or personal preference.

The survey found that 81.2% of respondents intended to consume vegetarian food throughout the festival, with most purchasing in-person.

Thanawat commented that the increase in spending was mainly due to rising product prices, with this year's total comparable to figures from 2015.

He noted that while spending power appears to be returning, consumers remain cautious. Additionally, 62.2% of respondents expect raw material prices to rise, and only 19% plan to travel to sacred sites for merit-making.

Overall, 55.1% reported that their food expenditure for vegetarian meals remained unchanged, while 33.7% noted a decrease. The survey also indicated that individuals are feeling the pinch from various living costs, with 92.8% of respondents deeming the current cost of living unreasonable.

When assessing overall spending behaviour during the festival, many indicated it would stay the same or decline slightly due to inflation.

Looking ahead, 75.1% of respondents believe Thailand's economy will improve in the latter half of 2024, aligning with expectations that consumer shopping will normalise.