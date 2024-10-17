How Thai businesses can expand presence in food ingredients markets

Despite the challenges of 2023, sales of cooking ingredients increased slightly due to inflation and higher commodity prices. However, consumers have become more cautious about spending and are seeking cost-effective options, including ready-to-eat meals and private label products.
Surprisingly, premium products have gained popularity, particularly in the ready-to-eat and seasoning sauce categories. This trend highlights the growing divergence among consumers who desire quality products but are also mindful of their budgets.
Health-conscious consumers are increasingly demanding products that are low in sugar, high in fibre, high in protein, and lactose-free. The sauce and condiment category has seen a rise in demand for healthier options, although recovery in this segment has been slow.
Euromonitor has summarised the five key trends shaping the ingredients market:
Thai entrepreneurs are encouraged to stay abreast of evolving consumer trends and preferences. By adapting their marketing and production strategies, leveraging various sales channels, and gathering customer feedback, businesses can better meet the needs of the global market and ensure long-term success.