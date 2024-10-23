CEOs want foreign e-commerce operators to comply with Thai laws

● How should the public sector supervise e-commerce platforms? (top four)

67.4%: Foreign e-commerce platform operators should register as entities under Thai law and set up offices in Thailand in order to collect value-added tax (VAT) on them

46.9%: Strictly enforce consumer protection laws, open a channel for submitting complaints, and allow consumers to return poor quality products to e-commerce platform operators

45.1%: E-commerce platform operators should display standard certification marks on their platforms

26.3%: Overseas payment should be supervised by the Bank of Thailand

● How should the private sector cope with e-commerce platforms? (top four)

57.7%: Develop product standards and adopt technology for enhancing manufacturing

48.6%: Build a network for promoting domestic products and penetrating new markets

34.9%: Apply creativity and design to boost product value and pay attention to patent registration

32.0%: Boost brand acceptance and develop after sales service

● Can the Thai industry compete against cheap products from e-commerce platforms?

80.7%: Yes

19.3%: No