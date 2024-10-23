BOT chief hints at status quo on key policy rate in current scenario

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput on Tuesday sent clear signals that the central bank will not be rushing to follow up on last week’s interest-rate cut.

“Given that we just recalibrated, I think the bar for taking further rate moves has to be reasonably high," Sethaput said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin on Tuesday in Washington, while defending the current inflation target amid government calls to further cut the rate and raise the inflation target.

“Slowing credit growth was one of the factors that convinced the BOT to cut the key rate for the first time in more than four years,” he said.

The BOT chief added that the bank’s future actions would be guided by the outlook on inflation, economic growth and financial stability.

He said the current inflation framework still supports the economy well, helping to keep inflation forecasts stable and allowing the BOT to moderately raise interest rates, while neighbouring countries have to increase rates at a higher level.

“If you raise your inflation target, it will lead to higher forecasts, resulting in increased living costs, as well as higher bond yields,” he said.

The governor insisted that the latest policy rate cut was a "recalibration" and that he did not see it as "the beginning of an extended easing cycle".

Sethaput is in Washington this week to attend the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings.