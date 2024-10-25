Thailand Mobile Expo expected to generate more than 2 billion baht

Opas Cherdpunt, CEO of M-Vision, the expo’s organiser, noted that the scheme has significantly boosted smartphone sales, particularly among lower-income segments.

“People have been wanting to replace their phones for a long time, but the cost has been prohibitive," he said. "With the digital wallet money, they can now afford to upgrade their devices.”

While the market leader remains the more expensive devices, there has been increased interest in mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones. The expo has seen a bustling atmosphere, both inside and outside the event, as consumers take advantage of the scheme.

Opas expressed optimism about the future of the smartphone market in Thailand, citing the upcoming release of new hardware and the potential for growth in the foldable phone segment.

“If foldable phones become more affordable, we could see a significant increase in demand,” he said.

Smartphone trends and AI

He also shared his insights on the latest smartphone trends and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI). He believes that roll-screen phones, which offer a larger display without increasing the overall size of the device, will become more popular in the coming years.

