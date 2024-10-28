Industry Ministry invests 10 million baht to drive growth in 200 SMEs

The Industry Ministry will spend 10 million baht on two projects to help 200 SMEs adopt digital business practices and become more sustainable in their operations, a senior official said.
Nirada Wisutthichartthada, assistant permanent secretary for the Industry Ministry, said on Monday that 5 million baht will be allocated to each project, which will work on 100 SMEs each.
The projects will be implemented from this month and run until March next year. She said interested small business owners can start applying for help under the two schemes with the Thai SME Fund Office.
She said the two schemes are called the digital transformation programme and sustainable productivity programme.
In the first program, the ministry will help 100 SMEs in S-curve industries as well as those in the digital, agriculture, food processing, fashion and lifestyle industries.
Under the scheme, SMEs will be provided with advice on making their business operations digital and on obtaining necessary loans for operations. Their personnel will also be trained in the digital transformation.
The second scheme will teach 100 SMEs how to adapt existing manufacturing methods into more environmentally friendly ones, reduce power use and cut carbon emissions.
Small business owners will also be provided with advice on training their personnel as well as on obtaining loans to make their businesses more sustainable.