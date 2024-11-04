Thai Credit Bureau to access debtors’ records as part of rehab plan

As part of the measures, debtors of credit cooperatives would be allowed to put all their small loans together, so it becomes easier for them to repay their loans and reduce the interest they are charged.

However, these refinanced debtors are not allowed to take any loans until they repay their debts. As a result, the Credit Bureau needs to add their debt records in the bureau’s database so other financial institutions do not grant them new loans, the source explained.

The draft will also allow the bureau to access the records of those who enter the debt rehabilitation programme even if their credit cooperatives are not members of the bureau, the source added. The bureau can normally only access the data of its members.

