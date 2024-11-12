Loy Krathong expected to draw 36% more flights than last year

He reckoned that many countries have planned to host their own Loy Krathong festivals in a bid to preserve Thai culture and tradition along with stimulating their economies and tourism.
According to an Aeronautical Radio of Thailand forecast, 73,500 flights or 2,450 flights a day are expected in November, up 36% year on year. Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to see the highest flight numbers during the period at 6,170, followed by Don Mueang Airport with 3,760 flights.
Karom asked people to follow provincial agencies’ regulations strictly on releasing lanterns and other objects into the air to ensure aviation safety.
“Preservation of Thai culture and tradition should exist, but people should also be aware of the safety of aircraft while taking off and landing,” he said.
He warned that releasing lanterns, fireworks, rockets, balloons or drones could cause accidents, such as loss of aircraft control, explosions in aircraft engines, or disruption of pilots’ sightlines.
According to the Air Navigation Act BE 2497 (1954), violators could face up to five years’ imprisonment and/or up to 200,000 baht fine, he said.
Violators could also face stiff prison terms as well as fines of up to 800,000 baht or even a death sentence if an aircraft accident results, he added.