Loy Krathong expected to draw 36% more flights than last year

He reckoned that many countries have planned to host their own Loy Krathong festivals in a bid to preserve Thai culture and tradition along with stimulating their economies and tourism.

According to an Aeronautical Radio of Thailand forecast, 73,500 flights or 2,450 flights a day are expected in November, up 36% year on year. Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to see the highest flight numbers during the period at 6,170, followed by Don Mueang Airport with 3,760 flights.