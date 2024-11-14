Federation of Thai Industries concerned at Trump’s reshoring policy

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has warned that the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency might implement a reshoring policy, inviting American companies overseas back to the country to create jobs and drive its economy under Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policy.

The reshoring policy could result in American companies in key industries such as digital technology, cloud and data centres that have been planning to relocate to Thailand cancelling their move and remaining in the US, FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said on Wednesday.

Although these companies have already applied for investment promotional privileges with Thai authorities, they have yet to start establishing a facility in the kingdom, and can therefore be persuaded back to the US if Trump’s government offers better privileges, he said.

“Trump’s ideas are completely opposite to Biden's, especially regarding environmental policies and clean energy,” said Kriengkrai. “We might see the US turn its back on the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change, and return to supporting cheap fossil fuel sources to gain an advantage for domestic industries.”

He pointed out that returning to cheaper fossil fuels and the cutting of corporate tax from 21% to 15% are among the moves that the Trump administration can implement to attract American companies to relocate back home.