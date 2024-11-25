International schools can be a soft power for Thailand

Elevating international education standards

ISAT’s educational philosophy emphasises preparing students to become compassionate, responsible and future-focused individuals. A strong protocol has been put in place to ensure the safety of students, while ensuring care and empathy in the school community.

The association said it also promotes sustainability, equality and ethical leadership to enable students to address global challenges and make a meaningful impact on the world.

“More important than academic outcomes, the ability for people to grow up has been nurtured within the school and to be respectful to the citizens of the whole world,” said Duncan Stonehouse, head of Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School (Bangkok Prep).

International schools are also among educational institutions that were affected by rapid digital transformation. In this regard, tools and knowledge have been offered to ensure that students can use technologies responsibly, open-minded and globally oriented.

“International schools should give kids a broad and diverse experience that allows them to build bridges between cultures and use technology in a responsible and appropriate way,” said Sascha Heckmann, head of International School Bangkok.

The ISAT said it was working with several agencies to promote international school quality, such as the Education and Foreign ministries, theImmigration Bureau and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“Our purpose is to promote the quality of international schools in Thailand. We want to promote Thailand to become an international hub for international education,” said ISAT president Usa Somboon.

She urged the government to further support international education to envision a future where education continues to inspire lifelong learners and compassionate innovators.