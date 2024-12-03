Thailand considers tax reforms to boost investment, economic equity

Pichai emphasised that while VAT increases might be challenging, they could serve as a crucial tool for reducing economic inequality. The proposed reforms are part of a broader strategy to create a more sustainable and equitable economic environment.

The Office of Fiscal Economics (OEF) and the Revenue Department have been tasked with conducting a detailed study of these proposed changes. Pichai has personally overseen the initial stages of this comprehensive tax-reform initiative.

International comparisons reveal the context of these proposed changes. While Thailand currently collects 7% VAT (against a prescribed 10%), neighbouring Singapore charges 9%, and European countries typically range around 20%.

The government says its proactive approach signals a commitment to modernising Thailand's tax system, balancing the need for increased revenue with the goal of maintaining economic attractiveness and supporting sustainable business growth.

Final details of the tax reforms are yet to be confirmed, with further announcements expected as the study progresses.

