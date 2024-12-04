Diesel, food price hikes push Thailand’s headline inflation by 0.95%

Thailand’s headline inflation rose by 0.95% in November, driven by rising diesel prices and higher cost of food and beverages, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) reported on Wednesday.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, said that the consumer price index (CPI) for November stood at 108.47, compared to 107.45 in the same month last year, marking the highest inflation rate in three months.

He attributed the rise to increased diesel prices, and higher costs for food items, including fruit.