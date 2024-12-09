Bankers review PM’s performance in first 100 days

He said the government should also be careful about its spending, stressing that if it wanted to continue the 10,000-baht handout programme, it should make sure the recipients would use the money to stimulate the economy. Another recommendation was to invest more in basic infrastructure.

Burin Adulwattana, chief economist of Kasikorn Bank’s Research Centre, echoed Amornthep’s view that Paetongtarn’s government had been doing a good job over the past three months, specifically mentioning the building of stability in the fund market through the Vayupak Fund.

However, he felt the government should do more to build confidence by having the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission announce and enforce measures against corruption and fraud in the stock market.

Burin praised the government for trying to reduce the electricity rates and amend the law to reduce energy costs, adding that he would like to see a freeing up of the market in solar panels and enhanced use of photovoltaics to generate electricity, thus further reducing electricity costs.

Burin also called on the government to speed up the entertainment complex project, which would boost tourism and property development as well as generate a significant number of jobs.

In the meantime, he advised the government to postpone its plan to raise VAT from 7 to 15%, saying neighbouring countries set their rates at only 9-10% VAT.

He also recommended that the government try to expand the income tax base by lowering the rate and boosting employment for some 10 million potential tax payers, noting that this would also raise GDP.



