Govt says key confidence indices rose because of 10,000-baht handouts

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Sunday that three confidence indices rose because of the first phase of the government's 10,000-baht handout programme.
Paopoom said the 10,000-baht handouts for 14.55 million welfare-card holders and disabled people at the end of September helped improve the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) and SMEs Sentiment Index (SMESI) in October and November.
He added that the Thai Industrial Sentiment Index (TISI) also improved in October.
Paopoom said the CCI rose for two consecutive months mainly because the handouts resulted in more spending by consumers. The CCI rose from 55.3 in September to 56.0 in October and 56.9 in November, he added.
He said the SMESI also rose because of increased purchasing power following the 10,000-baht handouts. The SMESI rose from 49.6 in September to 52.2 in October and 53.0 in November.
He said the TISI rose from 87.1 in September to 89.1 in October mainly because of increases in manufacturing and sales of consumer goods, agricultural products and fertilisers.
Paopoom said the increased purchasing power of farmers following the handout prompted manufacturers of consumer goods and agricultural products to make and sell more of their products.