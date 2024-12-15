Govt says key confidence indices rose because of 10,000-baht handouts

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Sunday that three confidence indices rose because of the first phase of the government's 10,000-baht handout programme.

Paopoom said the 10,000-baht handouts for 14.55 million welfare-card holders and disabled people at the end of September helped improve the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) and SMEs Sentiment Index (SMESI) in October and November.

He added that the Thai Industrial Sentiment Index (TISI) also improved in October.