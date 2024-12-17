Commerce Ministry launches New Year Mega Sale 2025 campaign

The campaign has received support from more than 300 manufacturers, entrepreneurs, shopping malls, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms on offering necessities and services, such as food and drinks, medicines and treatment, accommodation and online services, he explained.

He added that special discounts on products and services are being offered on Lazada, Shopee, Grab Food, Lineman, Foodpanda and Robinhood e-commerce platforms to mark the New Year festival.