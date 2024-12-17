Commerce Ministry launches New Year Mega Sale 2025 campaign

The New Year Mega Sale 2025 campaign was kicked off nationwide on Monday, aiming to reduce the expense burden among people during the New Year festival, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said.
The campaign has received support from more than 300 manufacturers, entrepreneurs, shopping malls, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms on offering necessities and services, such as food and drinks, medicines and treatment, accommodation and online services, he explained.
He added that special discounts on products and services are being offered on Lazada, Shopee, Grab Food, Lineman, Foodpanda and Robinhood e-commerce platforms to mark the New Year festival.
“This project is a part of the government’s policies to recover the Thai economy,” he said, adding that the Commerce Ministry is paying attention to reducing the cost of living among people under the guideline “reducing expenses, increasing income and offering opportunities”.