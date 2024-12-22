Retailers tempt New Year shopping by customers with liberal discounts

Grocery store operator Tops, under the Central Retail Corporation (CRC), has collaborated with the Department of Internal Trade in helping reduce the cost of living of the people.
More than 8,000 consumer goods are being offered at accessible prices at its participating stores nationwide until January 7.
CRC’s wholesale centre operator, GO Wholesale, has extended its opening hours to 11.30pm, while offering up to 50% discounts on fresh food at its participating stores until December 31.
Discounts on meat, vegetables and fruits are being offered at GO Wholesale Srinakarin, Chiang Mai, South Pattaya, Ramkhamhaeng, Rawai, Mueang Phuket and Charoen Rat branches.
CP Axtra, a retail operator under Charoen Pokphand Group, is offering up to 50% discounts on its products at Makro and Lotus branches nationwide until January next year.
Both Makro and Lotus are also offering a wide range of hampers to celebrate the upcoming New Year festival.