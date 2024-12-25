Thailand to offer petroleum exploration rights on 9 fields in 2025

The Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF) will next year open the bidding for petroleum surveys on nine land-based fields, the department chief said on Wednesday.

Warakorn Prommobol, DMF director-general, said interested energy firms can download the department’s application to participate in the bidding, which is expected to be launched in July next year. The DMF falls under the jurisdiction of the Energy Ministry.

He said the nine fields would cover 33,444.64 square kilometres. Seven of these fields are in the Northeast provinces of Nong Bua Lampu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Roi Et and Surin.