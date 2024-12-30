KResearch unveils the “3S” trends among consumers next year

For the smart spending trend, the centre explained that consumers would plan their expenses carefully due to declining purchasing power and economic downturn.
Despite positive sentiment from the government’s economic stimulus measures, 32% of consumers said they had reduced expenses on products and services to save money, such as reducing outdoor dining or purchasing luxury goods.
“Consumers would spend on essential or cost-effective products,” the centre said.
KResearch also predicts a self-healing trend among consumers driven by economic and social issues, triggering them to be at risk of depression.
According to the Department of Mental Health, the number of psychiatric patients seeking medical treatment has increased from 1.3 million in 2015 to 2.9 million in 2023, the centre explained.
However, it noted that the number of psychiatric patients could be as high as 10 million people, especially children and workers. Hence, tour operators would gain benefits from this trend if they can meet the trend that comes and goes quickly, the centre said.
For the sustainability trend, KResearch pointed out that the global society, including Thailand, is paying attention to climate change's impact on the environment.
More than 90% of Thais said they have been affected by environmental issues, such as rising electricity bills and product prices due to extreme weather, and health issues triggered by PM2.5 air pollution, the centre said.
The centre believes that business operators adapting to climate change will experience increased revenue from both Thai and foreign markets.