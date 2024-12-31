More than 1 million Thais visit Japan in 2024

Thailand has been ranked sixth of the top 10 foreign arrivals in Japan, with over 1 million Thai travellers visiting the country in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).
As many as 1,002,200 Thai travellers visited Japan from January to November, up 15.2% year on year. However, the number dropped by 13.2% compared to 2019 and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The beautiful colours of autumn drew 118,000 Thais to Japan in November alone, up 3.4% year on year, though down by 15.9% pre-Covid.
Japan welcomed 33.37 million foreign arrivals in the first 11 months this year, up 49.5% year on year and up 13.7% compared to 31.88 million before the pandemic.
The top 10 foreign visitors to Japan during the period are as follows: