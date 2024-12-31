More than 1 million Thais visit Japan in 2024

Thailand has been ranked sixth of the top 10 foreign arrivals in Japan, with over 1 million Thai travellers visiting the country in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).

As many as 1,002,200 Thai travellers visited Japan from January to November, up 15.2% year on year. However, the number dropped by 13.2% compared to 2019 and the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.