Thailand successfully exports frozen shrimp through Laos-China railway

The department’s director-general, Bancha Sukkaew, explained that 24 tonnes of frozen shrimp were exported from Songkhla province to China using a combination of trucks and railway transport. This method reduced transportation time by 14 days, he noted.
He highlighted that the cold chain logistics system has supported the expansion of the Thai economy and marketing efforts in China, ensuring the quality of fishery products meets consumer demand.
“This export though the Mohan railway checkpoint is a good example of transportation between Thailand and China, which facilitates the opening of markets for frozen fishery products,” he said.
Railway transportation is an effective way for exporting products to multiple cities in China, he added.
Bancha revealed that a signing ceremony for the protocol regarding fishery product inspections will take place in China in February, involving the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.
He expects this protocol will enhance fishery trade between the two countries, affirming that the Department of Fisheries is dedicated to improving the manufacturing and export potential of fishery products to meet international standards.
The Department of Fisheries remains committed to boosting the exports of Thai fishery products, enhancing product quality, expanding market access, and supporting entrepreneurs, all aimed at promoting the Thai fishery industry on the international stage, he added.