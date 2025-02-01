Chiang Mai\'s Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel closes after 33 years

The iconic Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel, a prominent fixture in Chiang Mai for 33 years, has closed its doors, according to a local news report on Friday.

The hotel welcomed its final guests on January 3, marking the end of an era for this landmark establishment.

The closure leaves a large vacant building in the heart of Chiang Mai, a stark reminder of the once-bustling hotel and its associated Kad Suan Kaew shopping centre, which closed in July 2023.