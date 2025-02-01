Chiang Mai\'s Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel closes after 33 years

The iconic Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel, a prominent fixture in Chiang Mai for 33 years, has closed its doors, according to a local news report on Friday.
The hotel welcomed its final guests on January 3, marking the end of an era for this landmark establishment.
The closure leaves a large vacant building in the heart of Chiang Mai, a stark reminder of the once-bustling hotel and its associated Kad Suan Kaew shopping centre, which closed in July 2023.
A post on the "Khon Lanna" Facebook page expressed sadness at the hotel's demise, recalling its long history since 1992. The post also noted that Krungthai Bank has put the combined property, including the hotel and shopping centre, up for sale for 3 billion baht.
The Lotus Pang Suan Kaew Hotel was a popular choice for tourists and locals alike, known for its luxurious accommodations and convenient location. Its closure is a significant loss for Chiang Mai's tourism industry and a poignant moment for those who remember its heyday.
The future of the site remains uncertain, but the sale listing suggests that redevelopment is likely.