Thailand unveils ambitious projects to become ASEAN’s logistics hub

The Thai government has revealed an extensive plan to transform the country's transport infrastructure, positioning itself as a pivotal logistics hub in Southeast Asia through a series of ambitious mega projects spanning land, sea, and air transportation.
Speaking at the “Go Thailand 2025 Women Run the World” dinner talk hosted by Thansettakij on the topic “Global Aviation Gateway: Thailand as the Global Aviation Hub”, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri outlined the government’s strategic vision.
“Thailand's geographical location provides us with a unique opportunity to become the central transit point for Southeast Asia,” she explained.
The ministry's comprehensive plan includes developing new ports, airports and a groundbreaking land bridge project that promises to revolutionise regional shipping routes.
“We are investing in infrastructure across all four transportation modes: land, rail, sea, and air,” she told guests.
Key developments include the construction of three new ports and two new airports, with particular focus on creating dedicated cruise terminals in Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui. The government anticipates that these terminals could potentially increase luxury cruise ship revenues by seven to eight times.
Manaporn pointed out that despite being the world’s top destination for the past 10 years and winning the “Destination of the Year 2025” award, Thailand has not yet developed its potential as a tourism hub.
According to statistics, Thailand has the third-highest number of luxury cruise ships docking in the region, with an annual growth rate of 14 per cent. However, Thailand lacks a dedicated cruise terminal, with ships often docking at the Bangkok Port, Laem Chabang Port, Koh Samui Port, and Phuket Port. This makes it inconvenient for tourists.
“As a result, we need to build a new cruise terminal to help make the tourism industry a driving force for Thailand’s economy in the future,” she said.
The land bridge project in Chumphon and Ranong provinces represents a particularly innovative approach. By connecting rail networks, the project aims to reduce transportation costs by 15-20% and cut transit times by four to five days, potentially establishing Thailand as a new global shipping hub.
Air transportation is also a critical focus. The International Air Transport Association estimates 240 million passengers will travel to Thailand by air in 2035. In response, plans are underway to expand Suvarnabhumi Airport and develop new international airports in Chiang Mai, Phuket, and two additional locations: Lanna Airport in the north and Andaman Airport in the south.
“Our intention is to create opportunities for sustainable economic growth, attract international investment, and ultimately improve the quality of life for Thai people,” Manaporn noted.
The projects come at a crucial time, as Thailand seeks to leverage its strategic position at the heart of Southeast Asia.
Currently underutilising its geographical advantage, the country hopes these infrastructure investments will transform it into a primary transit point for regional and international travel and commerce.
Manaporn emphasised the significance of accelerating those projects, pointing out that Thailand has not yet utilized its geographical advantage of being at the centre of ASEAN countries. Thailand's location in the middle of Southeast Asia gives it the potential to be the hub of travel and shipping for the region.
“If Thailand develops itself as a transportation hub, people from all over the world travelling to Southeast Asia will first pass through Thailand, then transfer to their final destination or goods will be shipped to other countries in the region through Thailand’s transportation network,” she noted.