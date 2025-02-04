Thailand unveils ambitious projects to become ASEAN’s logistics hub

Manaporn pointed out that despite being the world’s top destination for the past 10 years and winning the “Destination of the Year 2025” award, Thailand has not yet developed its potential as a tourism hub.

According to statistics, Thailand has the third-highest number of luxury cruise ships docking in the region, with an annual growth rate of 14 per cent. However, Thailand lacks a dedicated cruise terminal, with ships often docking at the Bangkok Port, Laem Chabang Port, Koh Samui Port, and Phuket Port. This makes it inconvenient for tourists.

“As a result, we need to build a new cruise terminal to help make the tourism industry a driving force for Thailand’s economy in the future,” she said.

The land bridge project in Chumphon and Ranong provinces represents a particularly innovative approach. By connecting rail networks, the project aims to reduce transportation costs by 15-20% and cut transit times by four to five days, potentially establishing Thailand as a new global shipping hub.

Air transportation is also a critical focus. The International Air Transport Association estimates 240 million passengers will travel to Thailand by air in 2035. In response, plans are underway to expand Suvarnabhumi Airport and develop new international airports in Chiang Mai, Phuket, and two additional locations: Lanna Airport in the north and Andaman Airport in the south.

