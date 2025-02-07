Thai and Chinese leaders sign 14 cooperation agreements

Thailand and China strengthened bilateral relations on Thursday (February 7) with the signing of 14 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) at an event presided over by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chinese Premier Li Qiang .

The ceremony, which took place at 5.45pm local time in the North Hall of Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, covered a variety of sectors, from cutting-edge technology to economic development.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap spoke later about the comprehensive nature of the agreements, which include collaboration in artificial intelligence, green development and space exploration.

Among the most noteworthy agreements is a joint initiative for lunar exploration, linking Thailand's space ambitions with China’s Chang’e-7 mission. The partnership extends into the realm of artificial intelligence, with both nations committing to establish joint research laboratories.

