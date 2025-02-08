Japanese businesses lead 79% surge in foreign investment in 2024

Thailand witnessed a 79 per cent year-on-year surge in foreign investment in 2024, attracting a substantial 228 billion baht, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, underscoring the growing confidence of international businesses in the Thai economy.

Japanese businesses were the biggest investors, accounting for more than half with over 121 billion baht.

Auramon Sapthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce, revealed that 954 foreign businesses had received authorisation to operate in Thailand in 2024 under the Foreign Business Act.

This comprises 227 businesses granted standard operating licences and 727 receiving certificates through investment promotion schemes or international agreements, said Auramon, who is also secretary of the Foreign Business Operations Committee.

Japanese investment, totalling 121.190 billion baht across 254 businesses, represented 27% of all foreign investment in Thailand in 2024. Japanese companies are active in diverse sectors, including engineering and technical services (such as electric vehicle engine testing), international trade (sourcing materials for the automotive and electronics industries), food and beverage retail, digital content and software development, and contract manufacturing (producing items like moulds, metal and plastic parts, and vehicle components).

