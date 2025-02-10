Thai Expressway Authority announces development of road networks

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced a significant investment of over 30 billion baht in two major road projects, the Phuket Expressway and the Kaset Expressway.

This news comes as EXAT revealed its 2024 financial results, showing a healthy 3% rise in profits to 19 billion baht on revenues of 19.18 billion baht.

EXAT Governor, Surachet Laophulsuk, attributed the profit increase to cost-cutting measures, including staff reductions achieved through the introduction of new technologies. Employee numbers have fallen from 5,500 to around 5,000.

Looking ahead to 2025, EXAT aims to further develop its road network and boost revenue. The two flagship projects, with a combined investment exceeding 30 billion baht, are the third phase of the Northern Expressway (N2 section, Prasert Manukitch Road to the Outer Ring Road of Bangkok) and the Kathu-Patong Expressway in Phuket.

