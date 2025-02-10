Influencer wave sweeps Thailand as millions seek digital spotlight

Thailand's influencer marketing landscape is booming, with an estimated 3 million individuals working in the industry this year, according to Media Intelligence Group (MI GROUP).

This reflects the growing dominance of digital media and brands’ increasing reliance on influencer-driven marketing.

MI GROUP said Thailand's total advertising spending hit 88 billion baht in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023, and projected a further growth of 4.5% to 92 billion baht in 2025. Digital media is driving this expansion, projected to grow 15% and capture a 38 billion baht market share.

Tourism rebound fuels growth

The resurgence of Thailand’s tourism industry – forecast to welcome 40 million visitors in 2025 – is a key factor in this growth. Hotels, airlines and travel platforms are increasing marketing budgets to capitalise on the influx of tourism.

Additionally, heightened market competition is also pushing businesses to invest more in marketing strategies to differentiate themselves. Advancements in AI and Big Data are also enhancing advertising strategies, allowing brands to optimise campaigns more effectively.

Social media’s rapid expansion and changing consumer habits are driving digital media growth. Influencers play a vital role in driving digital media growth, building trust and engaging target audiences directly.

