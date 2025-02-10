Influencer wave sweeps Thailand as millions seek digital spotlight

Thailand's influencer marketing landscape is booming, with an estimated 3 million individuals working in the industry this year, according to Media Intelligence Group (MI GROUP).
This reflects the growing dominance of digital media and brands’ increasing reliance on influencer-driven marketing.
MI GROUP said Thailand's total advertising spending hit 88 billion baht in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023, and projected a further growth of 4.5% to 92 billion baht in 2025. Digital media is driving this expansion, projected to grow 15% and capture a 38 billion baht market share.
Tourism rebound fuels growth
The resurgence of Thailand’s tourism industry – forecast to welcome 40 million visitors in 2025 – is a key factor in this growth. Hotels, airlines and travel platforms are increasing marketing budgets to capitalise on the influx of tourism.
Additionally, heightened market competition is also pushing businesses to invest more in marketing strategies to differentiate themselves. Advancements in AI and Big Data are also enhancing advertising strategies, allowing brands to optimise campaigns more effectively.
Social media’s rapid expansion and changing consumer habits are driving digital media growth. Influencers play a vital role in driving digital media growth, building trust and engaging target audiences directly.
Pawat Ruangdejworachai, chairman and CEO of MI GROUP, said that consumer behaviour is shifting towards personalised content and relevant experiences, fuelling the rise of influencer marketing.
MI GROUP forecasts digital media (including social media) to grow by 15% this year and maintain its dominance as the top media platform for a second year running, achieving a total value of 38 billion baht. Out-of-home media is expected to rise by 10%, while traditional media continues its decline.
The 2025 media mix is projected to be 45% digital and 55% offline, with digital media, television, and out-of-home advertising playing complementary roles. The challenge for brands lies in strategically allocating their budgets for maximum impact.
Influencer marketing remains the fastest-growing segment within digital media. Thailand’s influencer population is projected to reach 3 million in 2025, up from 2 million in 2024.
Influencers fall into five categories:
The micro and nano influencer segments are experiencing the most significant growth, particularly among affiliate marketers and direct sellers.
Shift towards performance-based marketing
Brands are shifting their focus towards direct sales-driven marketing (lower funnel marketing) by businesses, prioritising conversion and sales over traditional brand awareness campaigns. While thematic advertising remains relevant, it has taken a backseat to performance-based marketing.
Sectors expected to increase their ad spending this year, include tourism and leisure (hotels, airlines, travel platforms and apps), insurance (life and health), vitamins, supplements, pharmaceuticals, government advertising, transport (food and parcel delivery), pet food and products, and non-bank financial institutions.
Sectors likely to reduce marketing spending include e-marketplaces (Shopee, Lazada), non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks, coffee), restaurants, daily necessities (soap, toothpaste), and agricultural products.