Tourist numbers expected to soar as summer season approaches

He said the ministry has received a report from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) regarding the allocation of flight slots for summer 2025, and found that the numbers of flights and passengers have increased.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has allocated an average of 1,202 flight slots a day to airlines, up 16.36% from the pre-Covid-19 period, he explained, while Don Mueang Airport has allocated an average of 745 flight slots a day, up 2.74% over 2019.

Chiang Mai and Phuket airports have allocated an average of 240 and 340 flights a day, up 17.65% and 7.59% respectively.

Airports under the DOA are expected to see 27,077 flights in summer. These include 25,395 domestic flights and 1,682 international flights, up 6.67% and 43.28% year on year, respectively. The number of passengers in the summer is expected to reach 7.88 million people, up 10.52% year on year. These include 7.42 million domestic passengers and 462,557 international passengers, up 8.27% and 65.64% year on year.