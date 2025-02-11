‘You Fight, We Help’ scheme extended for small non-bank debtors

The government has extended its "You Fight, We Help" project, offering further support to small non-bank debtors.

Deputy Finance Minister Phaophum Rojanasakul announced that the Cabinet has approved the extension with two key measures.

Measure 1: "Pay Directly, Preserve Assets"

This measure targets non-bank debtors in arrears as of October 31, 2024. It covers a range of loan types, including car loans (up to 800,000 baht), motorcycle loans (up to 50,000 baht), supervised personal loans (up to 100,000 or 200,000 baht, depending on terms), digital personal loans (up to 20,000 baht), and nano-finance loans (up to 50,000 baht).

The scheme will reduce the repayment burden over three years to 70% of the original amount, with a 10-percentage-point interest-rate reduction throughout this period. Interest on the reduced portion will be suspended and subsequently waived entirely if the debtor fulfils the specified conditions.

