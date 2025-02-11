Gen Z leads way in Thai entrepreneurship, says Sripatum University

A growing wave of Generation Z (people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s) entrepreneurs is transforming Thailand's business landscape, with Sripatum University (SPU) in Bangkok highlighting the crucial roles of flexible work, artificial intelligence (AI), and public-private partnerships in driving this trend.

SPU also emphasised the vital contribution of Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which generated more than 14 million jobs last year and account for 40% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Dr Kriangkrai Sajjaharuethai, dean of SPU's School of Business Ownership, pointed to the 2023 Deloitte Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which reveals significant shifts in young people's approach to work and income.

The survey found that Thai Gen Z and millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) prioritise flexibility, the gig economy, diverse work arrangements, and sustainable income through personal businesses and freelancing, moving away from traditional employment models.

The report shows that 66% of Gen Z and 71% of millennials are keen to earn extra income through freelance work, such as app-based transport services, online content creation, and niche small businesses.

This reflects a desire for financial security, achieved through investing in personal skills and adaptable businesses.

