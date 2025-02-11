Pichai visits Washington to further strengthen trade ties with US

Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Saturday concluded a diplomatic mission to Washington that was aimed at strengthening trade ties and attracting US investment to Thailand, a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

Leading a Thai delegation from February 4 to 8, Pichai attended the National Prayer Breakfast at The Washington Hilton, a significant networking event featuring prominent leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

During his visit, Pichai engaged in high-level discussions with members of the US Congress and senior government officials, including Alabama Rep Robert Aderholt and Kansas Rep Tracey Mann. Also present were senators Mike Lee, Tammy Duckworth, and Pete Ricketts of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A key meeting was also held with Rep Adrian Smith, who chairs the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee.

Pichai underscored Thailand’s role as a strategic US ally in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted recent trade advancements, including the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement. Ongoing FTA negotiations with the European Union, UAE, South Korea and Canada were also key discussion points.

