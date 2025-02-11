Pichai visits Washington to further strengthen trade ties with US

Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Saturday concluded a diplomatic mission to Washington that was aimed at strengthening trade ties and attracting US investment to Thailand, a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.
Leading a Thai delegation from February 4 to 8, Pichai attended the National Prayer Breakfast at The Washington Hilton, a significant networking event featuring prominent leaders, including US President Donald Trump.
During his visit, Pichai engaged in high-level discussions with members of the US Congress and senior government officials, including Alabama Rep Robert Aderholt and Kansas Rep Tracey Mann. Also present were senators Mike Lee, Tammy Duckworth, and Pete Ricketts of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A key meeting was also held with Rep Adrian Smith, who chairs the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee.
Pichai underscored Thailand’s role as a strategic US ally in the Indo-Pacific and highlighted recent trade advancements, including the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement. Ongoing FTA negotiations with the European Union, UAE, South Korea and Canada were also key discussion points.
"Thailand's advanced energy infrastructure makes it particularly suitable for data centres and AI industries,” the minister said, citing continued investments from American tech giants Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
He also urged stronger US integration of Thailand into global supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, PCB production, and healthcare services.
Meetings with major US corporations, facilitated through the US Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Business Council, saw participation from 26 leading firms, including Nasdaq Inc, FedEx, Apple and Boeing.
Pichai showcased Thailand’s economic momentum under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra’s administration, citing record investment promotion figures of 1.13 trillion baht in 2024 and export growth of 5.4%, valued at 10.5 trillion baht.
He also highlighted the Treaty of Amity, which allows American businesses 100% ownership in Thailand – a privilege not extended to other nations.
"American businesses view Thailand as a critical regional manufacturing base and a trusted ally,” Pichai noted, extending invitations for increased investment in pharmaceuticals, energy, digital technology, and agri-food industries, promising full governmental support and facilitation.
The Commerce Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting US investors by offering policy incentives, investment privileges and assistance in addressing operational challenges.