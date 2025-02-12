Trump’s tariffs and trade policies: What they mean for Thailand

Thailand must adapt to boost its competitiveness and economic growth amid shifts in the global economic landscape thanks to US President Donald Trump’s recent trade policies, several experts have said.

Somphop Manarangsan, president of the Panyapiwat Institute of Management, told Thansettakij that the US’s reciprocal tariffs against trade surplus countries would encourage nations to seek new trade partners or focus on stimulating their domestic economies.

He noted that Trump’s policy to collect a 25% tax on imported steel and aluminium could also adversely affect the US, as the prices of cars, refrigerators and other products would likely increase. This policy could also hinder US efforts to reduce inflation and decrease the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will lower policy interest rates, he said.

However, Somphop does not expect Thailand to face severe impacts from this 25% tax on steel and aluminium, suggesting that this policy is aimed at political benefit as the US has a large iron ore smelting plant in the electoral voting state of Pennsylvania.