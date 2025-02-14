Russia eyes major investment in Thailand across multiple sectors

Chairman of the Russia-Thai Business Council, Ivan Demchenko, revealed ambitious plans for expanding Russian investment in Thailand, focusing on hospitality, technology, and energy, during a media roundtable at the FTI EXPO 2025 on Thursday.

Demchenko said the investment commitment would elevate relations between the two countries.

In the first nine months of 2024, bilateral trade between Thailand and Russia reached US$1.19 billion, or 0.26% of Thailand’s global trade.

In 2023, Russia ranked as Thailand's 37th largest trading partner globally.

Thai exports to Russia amounted to US$610.16 million, primarily consisting of rubber products, aircraft and spacecraft parts, and machinery components. Meanwhile, imports from Russia totalled US$578.15 million, led by fertilisers, pesticides, metal ores, metal scrap, and chemicals.

Russia is also Thailand’s largest European tourism market, with Russian arrivals expected to hit two million this year.

Demchenko also pointed to the large number of Russians who have emigrated permanently to Thailand.

"With approximately 250,000 Russians now calling Thailand home, particularly in Phuket and Pattaya, we're seeing tremendous opportunities for investment in the hospitality sector," he said.

The Russia-Thai Business Council will hold a major investment forum in Phuket this October, targeting Russian businesses interested in the Thai market.