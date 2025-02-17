Rama II Road expansion on track for completion this year: Suriya

The Transport Ministry has expressed confidence that all three ongoing projects on Rama II Road – dubbed the “endless highway” due to constant construction – will be completed by the end of this year.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has instructed the Highways Department to monitor progress of all construction contracts tightly and curb their PM2.5 dust emissions.

Suriya offered updates on key projects along the road, officially known as Highway 35.

Construction of the double-deck Rama III-Dao Khanong-Outer Bangkok Ring Road, overseen by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), is currently 87.06% complete and scheduled for completion by November this year.

The 25-kilometre elevated Intercity Motorway No 82 (M82), connecting Bang Khun Thian, Ekachai, and Ban Phaeo, is also scheduled for completion in November. The Bang Khun Thian-Ekachai section (three contracts) is 98.42% complete, while the Ekachai-Ban Phaeo section (10 contracts) is 70.60% complete.

Selection of private investors to install system works is expected by 2025-2026, with work scheduled to finish in 2028. Tolls will be waived during the system installation phase.

