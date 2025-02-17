NESDC outlines strategies to boost economy amid global uncertainty

The National Economic and Social Development Council has urged the government to prioritise several key strategies to bolster the Thai economy in the face of global economic headwinds.

At a press conference on Monday, the NESDC outlined measures to mitigate the impact of changing trade policies, stimulate private investment, accelerate budget disbursement, address debt issues, and support the tourism sector.

The NESDC emphasised the need for proactive measures to address potential disruptions from trade-policy shifts by major trading partners.

These include intensifying trade negotiations with the United States and preparing for potential countermeasures, strengthening import-quality inspections to combat dumping and unfair trade practices (including stricter regulation of foreign digital platforms), and expediting investigations into anti-dumping, countervailing duties, and safeguard measures.

The council also stressed the importance of promoting high-potential export products that can navigate trade barriers and accelerating existing FTA (free-trade agreement) negotiations while exploring new trade partnerships. Furthermore, businesses should be encouraged to manage exchange-rate risks, with support provided to reduce export costs.