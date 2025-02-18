White Lotus Season 3 starring Lisa drives surge in Samui bookings

Thai tourism is riding high on the “White Lotus effect” as HBO's acclaimed series launches its third season, featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa in her acting debut.

Even before Sunday’s premiere, the show has triggered a 40% increase in accommodation searches and hotel rates for Koh Samui – particularly at the Minor Hotels properties where filming took place.

Chaiyapat Paitoon, Minor International's chief financial officer, told a press conference on Monday that the group has benefited significantly from its involvement with the show.

Four of Minor properties – Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort – served as primary filming locations. The production team and actors stayed at the hotels for around six months during the second and third quarters of last year, with all expenses covered by the show's producers.