White Lotus Season 3 starring Lisa drives surge in Samui bookings

Thai tourism is riding high on the “White Lotus effect” as HBO's acclaimed series launches its third season, featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa in her acting debut.
Even before Sunday’s premiere, the show has triggered a 40% increase in accommodation searches and hotel rates for Koh Samui – particularly at the Minor Hotels properties where filming took place.
Chaiyapat Paitoon, Minor International's chief financial officer, told a press conference on Monday that the group has benefited significantly from its involvement with the show.
Four of Minor properties – Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, and Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort – served as primary filming locations. The production team and actors stayed at the hotels for around six months during the second and third quarters of last year, with all expenses covered by the show's producers.
"Even before the series aired, the promotional campaign generated substantial interest in our properties," Chaiyapat said. "Since late last year through January, we've observed remarkable increases in our average daily rate [ADR], with Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui seeing a rise of over 40%."
The series is expected to further elevate Thailand's global profile after debuting on HBO Max on Monday.
Ratchaporn Poolsawat, president of the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association, emphasises that Lisa's participation will significantly boost Thai tourism.
"Previous seasons filmed in Maui [Hawaii] and Sicily [Italy] saw tourist numbers surge by up to 400% in those locations," Ratchaporn explained.
The production extends beyond hotel premises, incorporating various Thai landmarks including Samui’s Wat Phra Yai (Big Buddha Temple), Fisherman's Village, and nearby Koh Phangan. These locations are expected to become pilgrimage spots for fans of the series.
Mike White, the series' writer and director, shared his initial reservations about casting Lisa with TIME magazine:
"To be honest, I was initially hesitant about casting Lisa, concerned her fame might overshadow the series. However, her audition completely changed my perspective. She's proven to be an exceptional actor, and I'm genuinely pleased with the decision. She represents a source of pride for Thailand, embodying both a pop superstar and a Diana-like figure."
The third season maintains the show's signature dark comedy format, set against the backdrop of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. The Thai cast also includes Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Maethi Thapthimthong, Patravadi Mejudhon, Suthichai Yoon. They are joined by international stars Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell (returning from season one), and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
“The White Lotus” has garnered critical acclaim throughout its run, securing 15 Emmy Awards across its previous seasons. The latest season is poised to showcase Thailand's cultural heritage and natural beauty to a global audience, potentially transforming the country's tourism landscape.