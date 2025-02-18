"Buy now, pay later" trend surges among Thai shoppers

According to digital market insight firm NIPA, many Thai shoppers prefer buying goods through social commerce activities, in which installment payments accounted for 40% of total purchases in 2023. Most installment payments have been made for purchasing fashion, electronic and lifestyle products.

The company expects installment payments to expand along with social commerce growth. Live streaming and attractive promotions are expected to draw interest among new generations and consumers in other provinces.

NIPA added that several e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada have adopted the buy now, pay later function to facilitate customers, which significantly boosted their sales during shopping promotion campaigns.