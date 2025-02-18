Thailand factory closures rise amid economic headwinds

Thailand's manufacturing sector is facing a growing crisis, with factory closures accelerating across the country.

For the past two years, an average of at least 100 businesses have shuttered their doors each month, according to data from the Kasikorn Research Center (KResearch).

This worrying trend shows no sign of abating, with forecasts suggesting closures will continue throughout 2025, impacting businesses of all sizes.

While overall factory openings in 2024 slightly outnumbered closures, the persistent rate of closures – exceeding 100 per month – paints a concerning picture.

The net reduction in operational factories, calculated by subtracting closures from new openings, has plummeted. Over the past two years (2023-2024), this figure has averaged just 52 per month, a stark contrast to the 127 monthly average seen between 2021 and 2022.

Government Optimism Tempered by Industry Concerns

Despite the mounting challenges, the government remains cautiously optimistic. Industry Minister Akanat Promphan acknowledged the closures, particularly within the automotive sector, but urged against undue alarm.

He emphasised the dynamic nature of the business landscape, highlighting that while some businesses close, new ventures emerge.

Akanat pointed to significant investments from international automotive giants such as Mazda (5 billion baht) and Toyota (55 billion baht) as evidence of continued confidence in the Thai market.

He also cited positive trends in other sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI), which have attracted record levels of investment promotion.

