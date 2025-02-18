Thailand\'s Economic Struggle: Can Former Asian Tiger Regain Its Roar?

Thailand, once a roaring Asian tiger economy, finds itself at a critical crossroads as it grapples with persistently sluggish growth that threatens to relegate it to the slow lane of Southeast Asian development.



With projected growth of just 2.8% for 2025, the kingdom faces mounting pressure to address structural challenges that have dampened its economic dynamism.

Growth forecasts paint sobering picture

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) projects Thailand's economy will expand by 2.3-3.3% in 2025, with a median forecast of 2.8%.



While the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) maintains a slightly more optimistic outlook of 3.0%, these figures stand in stark contrast to the robust growth of Thailand's regional neighbours.



Vietnam, the region's rising star, anticipates 6.6% growth in 2025, following a strong 6.4% expansion in 2024. The Philippines expects 6.2% growth, while Cambodia maintains a steady 6% trajectory. This disparity highlights Thailand's increasing challenge in maintaining its competitive edge within Southeast Asia.

Structural challenges mount

The kingdom faces a complex web of domestic challenges that have created significant headwinds for economic revival.



Household debt has surged beyond 90% of GDP, severely constraining consumer spending power.



The situation is further complicated by hidden unemployment, widening income inequality, and declining private investment—a telling indicator of wavering confidence in the country's economic prospects.