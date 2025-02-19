PM sees ‘clear economic revival’, sets 3% growth target for 2025

For 2025, the government has set a 3% GDP growth target, which the PM described as "challenging but achievable" given current economic indicators.

Paetongtarn said the projection is underpinned by encouraging trends in private sector investment and consumer spending patterns.

The administration plans to bolster these developments through accelerated public infrastructure spending, which officials believe will create employment opportunities whilst stimulating monetary circulation throughout the economy.

Efforts to attract overseas investment appear to be bearing fruit, with Board of Investment (BOI) statistics showing a 35% increase in investment promotion activities. This represents approximately 1.14 trillion baht – more than 5% of Thailand's total GDP.