Thailand launches 1.89 billion baht aid package for off-season rice farmers

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Friday that the subcommittee has approved in principle three measures to be proposed to the committee as follows:
There are also parallel measures to stimulate consumption and reduce 500,000 tonnes of paddy from the market by producing bagged rice for sale at affordable prices, Pichai said.
He said Thailand is requesting China to accelerate the purchase of Thai rice under the agreement at 280,000 tonnes, while opening a new export market in South Africa to reduce rice supply.
The South African market has a high demand for Thai rice, he added.