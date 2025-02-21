AI, omnichannel and D2C transform ASEAN retail market

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI), omnichannel strategy and direct-to-customer (D2C) business model are playing an important role in the ASEAN retail market, including Thailand.

Kristie Davison, vice president for sales in Asia Pacific at Relex Solution, noted that the ASEAN retail market was driven by consumers’ behaviour, technology advancement and e-commerce growth.

Thai consumers are paying attention to sustainability by purchasing goods through social media, especially products that have a lower impact on the environment, she said.

She added that consumers also expect personalisation and a seamless shopping experience.

To meet a change in customers’ behaviour, Davison advised retailers to adapt themselves to three retail trends this year:

  • AI: This technology takes a pivotal role in personalisation to meet consumers’ demand, while boosting efficiency on delivery to mitigate pollution 
  • Omnichannel: As the retail landscape has changed a lot due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this strategy plays an important role in facilitating consumers’ access to traditional and online channels, boosting their satisfaction and offering an opportunity for boosting competitiveness.
  • D2C: This business model allows retailers to deliver products and offer special deals to customers directly.

AI plays an important role in the retail sector by boosting operational efficiency and building personalisation to new generation consumers, who pay attention to sustainability and the environment, Davison added.

