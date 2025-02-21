AI, omnichannel and D2C transform ASEAN retail market

Kristie Davison, vice president for sales in Asia Pacific at Relex Solution, noted that the ASEAN retail market was driven by consumers’ behaviour, technology advancement and e-commerce growth.
Thai consumers are paying attention to sustainability by purchasing goods through social media, especially products that have a lower impact on the environment, she said.
She added that consumers also expect personalisation and a seamless shopping experience.
To meet a change in customers’ behaviour, Davison advised retailers to adapt themselves to three retail trends this year:
AI plays an important role in the retail sector by boosting operational efficiency and building personalisation to new generation consumers, who pay attention to sustainability and the environment, Davison added.